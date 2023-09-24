Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.44 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $496.08 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 790,345,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,440,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

