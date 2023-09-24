Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.30

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.30 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 75.35 ($0.93). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 16,783 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £10.33 million, a PE ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.30.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

