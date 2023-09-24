Algorand Price Hits $0.10 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $798.40 million and $13.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,829,650,736 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.