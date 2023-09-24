DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.42 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00150431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003724 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

