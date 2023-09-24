306,491 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

