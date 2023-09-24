Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 65.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $248.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

