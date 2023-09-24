MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PTLC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.