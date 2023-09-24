391,523 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

