391,523 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

