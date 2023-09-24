Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 59 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,449,217 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $207.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $206.69 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

