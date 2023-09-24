Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $13.60 Million Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 155,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 93,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

