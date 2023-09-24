Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

