MBL Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $752,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000.

BATS:UAUG opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

