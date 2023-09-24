MBL Wealth LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,815 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.