Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 8,466 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

