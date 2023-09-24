Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

