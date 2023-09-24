Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.0% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPA opened at $79.59 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.