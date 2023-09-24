Castle Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.