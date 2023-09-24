Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $30.17 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

