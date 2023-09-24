Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.