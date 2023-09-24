Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

