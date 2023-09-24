iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $80.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

