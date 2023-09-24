Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

ES stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.