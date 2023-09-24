3,475 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

