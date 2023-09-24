iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

