Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $20.47 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

