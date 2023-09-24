Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,897,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,733 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

