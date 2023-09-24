Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,627,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

