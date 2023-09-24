Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average of $330.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.93.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

