Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.