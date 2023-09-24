Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

