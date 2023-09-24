Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $114.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

