eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.