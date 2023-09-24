Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after buying an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.