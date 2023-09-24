Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,750 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

