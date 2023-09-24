Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,365 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

