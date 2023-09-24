The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SJM opened at $126.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.23 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -744.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

