GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $54.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $744.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

