MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,911 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

