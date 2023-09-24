MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,120 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

