iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

