GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.