Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,931 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,968 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

