Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 32,380 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.16 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

