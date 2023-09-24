Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.