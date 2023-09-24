Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Lyft worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 87.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

