Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,662 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

