Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.23% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

