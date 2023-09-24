Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 15,786 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

