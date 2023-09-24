Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.56. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2,116,500 shares changing hands.

Weichai Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Weichai Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

