NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$5.74. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 11,583 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

